Go Red, support women’s heart health in February

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you noticed a lot of businesses and your favorite local journalists are wearing a lot of red today, there’s a good reason. Friday, February 3rd is Go Red for Women Day— a day to raise awareness for women’s heart health across the country.

Heart disease is still the number one killer of women in the U.S. Something the American Heart Association is pushing to change.

To support the research that leads to lifesaving techniques, the AHA is hosting the Go Red For Women luncheon on February 16th.

Tickets to this event at Watermark Country Club are still available for a $250 donation.

