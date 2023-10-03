Go beyond your morning cup to support Brody's Be Cafe!

ADA, Mich. — Your morning cup of coffee has helped the Brody’s Be Café mission take off— providing independence, and a sense of community for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Ada.

Now, you can help even more by coming to the Be Benefit!

Brody's Be Cafe

Thursday, October 5 from 6-9 p.m., join your favorite Be-ristas for a strolling dinner, dessert, and an Elvis tribute artist— plus live and silent auctions where you can bid on some of their favorite things.

Brody's Be Cafe

Whether you’re a NASCAR superfan, looking to stoke your Wolverine-Spartan rivalry, or need more Brody’s Be Café swag, they’ve got you covered.

Brody's Be Cafe Help support Brody's Be Cafe programs at the Be Benefit!

Funds raised will benefit everyone who calls the café theirs— from developing programs to help employees reach their full potential to opening new cafés!

Head to the Be Benefit website for tickets and a full list of auction items.