Go beyond your morning cup to support Brody's Be Cafe!

A strolling dinner, dessert, live entertainment, and more await at the Be Benefit!
Brody's employees hugging showing off rainbow of drinks
Brody's Be Cafe
Brody's Be Cafe
Posted at 5:59 AM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 05:59:55-04

ADA, Mich. — Your morning cup of coffee has helped the Brody’s Be Café mission take off— providing independence, and a sense of community for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Ada.

Now, you can help even more by coming to the Be Benefit!

Thursday, October 5 from 6-9 p.m., join your favorite Be-ristas for a strolling dinner, dessert, and an Elvis tribute artist— plus live and silent auctions where you can bid on some of their favorite things.

Fav Things Auction - Dominic's Go Green!

Whether you’re a NASCAR superfan, looking to stoke your Wolverine-Spartan rivalry, or need more Brody’s Be Café swag, they’ve got you covered.

Help support Brody's Be Cafe programs at the Be Benefit!

Funds raised will benefit everyone who calls the café theirs— from developing programs to help employees reach their full potential to opening new cafés!

Head to the Be Benefit website for tickets and a full list of auction items.

