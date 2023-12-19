GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Versiti Blood is heading to the movies!
OK—not exactly. They’ll be at Celebration Cinema North’s Studio C Wave Room on Thursday, December 28 to help supply hospitals with much-needed donations!
Join them from noon until 5:15 p.m. to give the gift of life this holiday season.
Just for donating, Versiti is offering gift cards, free bundt cakes from Nothing Bundt Cakes, and a chance to win a holiday prize pack from Celebration Cinema.
Plus—if you donate at one of their centers between now and December 21, you’ll get a special t-shirt, that is sure to get you off Santa’s naughty list!
Whether donating whole blood or double red cells, you can make an appointment or walk right in.