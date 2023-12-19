GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Versiti Blood is heading to the movies!

OK—not exactly. They’ll be at Celebration Cinema North’s Studio C Wave Room on Thursday, December 28 to help supply hospitals with much-needed donations!

Join them from noon until 5:15 p.m. to give the gift of life this holiday season.

Just for donating, Versiti is offering gift cards, free bundt cakes from Nothing Bundt Cakes, and a chance to win a holiday prize pack from Celebration Cinema.

Plus—if you donate at one of their centers between now and December 21, you’ll get a special t-shirt, that is sure to get you off Santa’s naughty list!

Whether donating whole blood or double red cells, you can make an appointment or walk right in.

Check their website for more.