Give that space heater some space

WEST MICHIGAN — As artic cold moves into the state this week, a little extra warmth in the home will be needed, but if you are using a space heater, you need to use a lot of caution.

"We've seen an increase in home fires caused by space heaters across the United States," said the President of E.S.C.A.P.E Inc. Michael McLeieer. "One out of every six home fires are caused by heating equipment like space heaters, and one out of every five reported fire deaths is caused by space heaters."

Safety Tips



Keep space heaters at least 3-feet from anything that can burn (furniture, clothing, magazines)

Only 1 heat-producing appliance (like space-heaters) into an electrical outlet at a time

Never use extension cords or power strips with high-wattage appliances like space heaters

Never use an oven or stovetop to heat your home

Keep dryer and furnace vents clear of snow and ice

Maintain smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in your home for early notification



E.S.C.A.P.E Inc.

"Always make sure we keep those dryer vents clear of any snow or ice. Also furnace vents, because unfortunately, when those clog up, dangerous levels of carbon monoxide, which is odorless, colorless and invisible, deadly carbon monoxide puts everyone in the home at risk," added McLeieer. "Also important to make sure we have our working carbon monoxide detectors and smoke alarms, and peak performance to alert us before an emergency becomes life-threatening."

E.S.C.A.P.E Inc.

