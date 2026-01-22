Today's Forecast: Snow showers; Breezy and cold

WEST MICHIGAN — From Fox 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Another round of snow is coming through West Michigan today, creating a fresh slippery coating on area roads. It will be breezier and colder than Wednesday, with highs struggling to reach 20-degrees. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the lakeshore, Kent and Newago counties from through 7 p.m., for 3-6" of snow. Gusty winds 25-30 mph will cause blowing snow and low visibility. Temperatures stay steady in the teens and low 20s, with wind chills around -5 to 5 all day. The real cold air sets in Friday with true Polar air sinking into the Great Lakes. A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Friday. Morning temperatures will be below zero Friday, Saturday and Sunday with single digit high temperatures. Wind chills will be as low as -15 to -30. That is dangerous cold, and will be near record cold! The extreme cold is with us through the weekend, but conditions remain colder than average through early February.

GRR FLIGHT TRACKER Here is the link to the Flight Tracker at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport so you can keep an eye on flight delays.

TODAY: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (Until 7PM) Breezy and cold with widespread morning snow showers. Highs near 20. Winds: NW 15-25 mph (Gusts to 30)

TONIGHT: Snow showers. Sharply colder. Lows -5 to -10 Winds: NW 10-20 mph

FRIDAY: COLD WEATHER ADVISORY Sharply colder. Snow showers develop. Highs around 6. Wind chills -15 to -30

SATURDAY: Another round of Arctic air: Windy and colder with snow showers. Highs near 8. Lows: -5 to -15

SUNDAY: Another round of Arctic air: Windy and colder with snow showers. Highs near 10. Lows: 0 to -5

MONDAY: Not as cold. Snow showers. Highs in the mid-teens.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Highs near 20.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered snow showers Highs near 20

THURSDAY: Scattered snow showers. Highs in the low 20s

