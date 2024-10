GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ice Guru is joining in on spooky season – this time, carving a giant pumpkin live in downtown Grand Rapids – Plus the first 100 kids will get a pumpkin to take home!

Ice Guru

All you gotta do is head to Rosa Parks Circle by 4 p.m. on Halloween.

Ice Guru

They’ve invited several other area businesses to bring activities for the whole family.

Ice Guru

For more about Ice Guru, check their website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube