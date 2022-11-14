Getting in the spirit for Annual Dutch-American Heritage Day Celebration

HOLLAND, Mich. — You have the chance to celebrate Dutch culture in West Michigan this week.

The annual Dutch American Day dinner is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 17.

This year's event is meant to honor Harry Nelis' Dutch Village in Holland, and features keynote speaker Niels Mulder, CEO of Unex, Inc.

The celebration features Dutch-inspired dinner and music. It's happening at the Pinnacle Center in Hudsonville, begining with a reception at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online, by calling (616) 726-8010, or emailing info@wmdutch-americanheritage.com

