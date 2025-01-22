GET YOUR SCREENING: January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, and Dr. Diana Bitner from True Women's Health joined FOX 17 to talk about screenings that can save lives.

She tells us the cancer is preventable and treatable if caught early. Also, many women will not get the basic screening because of fear, lack of access to care, or lack of knowledge.

In the U.S. alone - around 13,000 women re diagnosed with cervical cancer each year. More than 4,000 women die. In most cases, Dr. Bitner says cervical cancer can be prevented through early detection and treatment of abnormal cell changes that occur in the cervix years before cervical cancer develops.

Most of the cell changes are caused by human papillomavirus or HPV. The test for cell changes is a PAP test which is recommended starting at age 21. They're recommended for women older than 30 and every 3-5 years thereafter.

Risk factors for developing the cancer include:



smoking cigarettes

being HIV positive or on strong immune suppressant medication

having high risk HPV

having multiple sexual partners

having first sexual activity before age 16

have the STI chlamydia

having first pregnancy before age 20

The HPV vaccine can help reduce the risk of cancers caused by HPV. Dr. Bitner says the vaccine is recommended for any woman at risk, including women over 29 who could be newly exposed to HPV.

Dr. Bitner's Takeaway Tip: Honor those 4,000 women who die each year from cervical cancer by getting life-saving PAP smear screenings. Call your healthcare provider now and ask when your next one is due.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube