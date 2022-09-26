Get Your Rear in Gear: 5K raising awareness for colon cancer

Grand Rapids welcomes the 4th annual Get Your Rear in Gear 5K Sunday, October 2nd.

The Colon Cancer Coalition puts on this family-friendly event to support colon cancer research, plus local screenings and support for patients already fighting the disease.

The event starts at 11 a.m. at Millenium Park's Grand Pavilion, staring with a brief opening ceremony followed by a Kid's Fun Run and the 5K Run/Walk.

You can also pick up your packet before the race at Founder's Brewery on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can still sign up or donate— just head to the CCC website.