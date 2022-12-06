Get your flu shot, help fight the spread in your community

It's National Influenza Vaccination Week... yay..?

No seriously— go get your flu vaccine.

Over 11% of every 100,000 people hospitalized November 13th - 19th had the flu in the U.S. In the 6 weeks prior, 38,000 people were hospitalized with the virus.

So far the flu has killed 2,100 patients— including 12 children.

And we all know the season is just getting started— flu activity doesn't typically peak until February.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is recognizing December 5th-9th as National Influenza Vaccination Week, hoping further awareness of just how much the virus is impacting the community will convince more people to get their shots and reduce the spread this year.

“Influenza cases are on the rise in Michigan, and the situation is expected to worsen over the next several weeks. The flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and your families against the anticipated surge of influenza,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive for MDHHS. “It is not too late to get vaccinated this season -- please get vaccinated today to prevent yourself from getting the potentially severe consequences of influenza this holiday season and to help prevent further burden on our health care system.”

The CDC recommends everyone over the age of 6 months get a flu vaccine yearly. The best time is before the virus starts spreading in the community, but it becomes more important as cases rise.

If you're at higher risk for catching the flu— or you have a loved one who is— get your vaccine right away and stay healthy during the gathering season!

Call your doctor or head to your local pharmacy to get yours done today.