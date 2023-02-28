Get ready, Newaygo Co; The Odd Couple hits the stage in March!

GRANT, Mich. — It’s the classic trope; complete opposites forced together by circumstance learn to live in harmony—but not before trying to kill each other first!

Neil Simon’s The Odd Couple follows chronic slob, Oscar Madison, and neat-nick, Felix Unger, as they begrudgingly coexist through their respective divorces. While major changes swirl, the two bachelors fight for control over their lives— and the apartment— while faced with the only thing that would ever force them to learn to compromise; someone just as stubborn as they are. No one is more surprised when the pair become friends then Oscar and Felix.

LionHeart Productions is bringing the show to two locations this March:

Grant Public Schools Fine Arts Center

March 17 at 7:30 p.m.

March 18 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Dogwood Center for Performing Arts

March 24 & 25 at 7:30 p.m.

March 26 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are on sale at each location now!

LionHeart Productions also works with the Coopersville/Marne Railway’s murder mysteries and puts on a full-length musical each fall. Keep an eye on their Facebook page for details!