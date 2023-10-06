Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Get ready Muskegon, Bras for a Cause to put on a show to support those with breast cancer!

Performers will strut their stuff downtown Muskegon before gathering for a raucous night of bidding, cocktails, games, and prizes
Bras for a Cause Lakeshore Performers strutting down the street for additional donations.png
Bras for a Cause Lakeshore // Women's Council of Realtors Lakeshore
Bras for a Cause Lakeshore Performers strutting down the street for additional donations.png
Posted at 7:09 AM, Oct 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-06 07:09:22-04

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Want to own your own piece of the fight against breast cancer?

Now’s your chance with Bras for a Cause!

The Women's Council of Realtors Lakeshore and Bras for a Cause Lakeshore are auctioning custom-made, costume bras October 20 at Trillium Events in Spring Lake!

Bras for a Cause Lakeshore Performer in fake abs, tutu, and feathers holding sign up for donations

Performers will be out and about, working the public in Downtown Muskegon for additional cash donations throughout the day. Grab your cameras to see whose wild antics bring in the most for breast cancer support services.

Then, you can join the party at 5:30 p.m. for heavy appetizers, cocktails, games, and raffles—then at 7, the live auction begins!

Bras for a Cause Lakeshore Performer in kilt with balloons and cash

Gentlemen from the community will strut the runway in a raucous display of each custom piece!

These brash build-ups raise money for Bluebird Cancer Retreats an organization providing those with breast cancer a way to shed their stress and refocus on the joy life brings while fighting the disease.

Bras for a Cause Lakeshore Performer in fake abs, rainbow tutu, and sports bra holding sign up for donations

Each performer will work the crowd for extra donations here, too, so bring cash.

Tickets are available for $30 each—or you can reserve a whole table.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book