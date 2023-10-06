Get ready Muskegon, Bras for a Cause to put on a show to support those with breast cancer!

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Want to own your own piece of the fight against breast cancer?

Now’s your chance with Bras for a Cause!

The Women's Council of Realtors Lakeshore and Bras for a Cause Lakeshore are auctioning custom-made, costume bras October 20 at Trillium Events in Spring Lake!

Bras for a Cause Lakeshore // Women's Council of Realtors Lakeshore

Performers will be out and about, working the public in Downtown Muskegon for additional cash donations throughout the day. Grab your cameras to see whose wild antics bring in the most for breast cancer support services.

Then, you can join the party at 5:30 p.m. for heavy appetizers, cocktails, games, and raffles—then at 7, the live auction begins!

Gentlemen from the community will strut the runway in a raucous display of each custom piece!

These brash build-ups raise money for Bluebird Cancer Retreats an organization providing those with breast cancer a way to shed their stress and refocus on the joy life brings while fighting the disease.

Each performer will work the crowd for extra donations here, too, so bring cash.

Tickets are available for $30 each—or you can reserve a whole table.