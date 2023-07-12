Watch Now
Get out on the links with Brave the Shave's 3rd annual golf outing!

Scramble raises funds for kids, families at Helen Devos Children's Hospital
Posted at 8:18 AM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 08:18:33-04

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Ready to get out on the course for a good cause?

How about joining the 3rd Annual Brave the Shave golf outing?

Put your team together for an 18-hole scramble Monday, August 14 at Sunnybrook Golf in Grandville.

Brave the Shave developed out of a partnership with St. Baldrick’s Foundation but focuses on West Michigan families impacted by childhood illness.

Whether you’re a links master or enjoy a series of short walks punctuated by swings that are a little longer on hope than form, you’ll have a great time supporting Helen Devos Children’s Hospital.

Click here to find out how to register for either the 7:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. shotgun starts.

Golfers get 4 Greyson Golf shirts, SWAG bags, a tee time, lunch, and each team will be put in the running for prizes throughout the day!

