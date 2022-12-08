Get limber, healthy ahead of resolution season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 'Tis the season to try to do better.

Whether it's improving your health, career, or another aspect of you life the new year is a time to reset— but one fitness company says there's no time like the present to get moving on your goals.

D-1 Training Grand Rapids offers athletic, personal, and group training to help you perform at your best. They even offer family workouts for groups ages 7 and up!

As the holidays continue and winter settles in, it's easy to become complacent with your exercise routine— it's cold, harder to get outside, and there is just so. much. food.

D-1 trainers visited FOX 17 Morning News to share a few tips on staying active.

Embrace winter

Make a plan to get outside. Whether shoveling the snow or playing in it, winter is a great time to get moving. In the less-snowy weeks, go for a run and enjoy not over-heating; or maybe grab your bike and get in a few last rides.

Have healthy on hand

Make it easy on yourself— grab-n-go snacks are the best, so take the time to prepare some healthy ones. Carrots, celery, apple slices, nuts— the list goes on and is only limited by your tastes! Make prepping snacks and healthy meals a priority to keep your health and fitness goals on track.

Get sweaty

There are thousands of exercises you can do at home, even while watching TV. Do jumping-jacks or wall-sits when a commercial pops up, grab a set of weights and pump some iron during your favorite show, or get some squats and lunges in while you do chores!

Plan, plan, plan!

While sunnier times of the year make it easy to eat healthy just 'up and go'— winter activities take more planning and summer foods abound. This time of year, prioritize some time to make meeting your goals easier. Write down goals, plan meals and workouts through the week, and make an appointment with yourself to stay accountable.

If you need some help, D-1 Grand Rapids has their winter break schedule up for student athletes ages 7+, check out their website or head to their location on 28th Ct in Grand Rapids, just inside the MSA Fieldhouse.