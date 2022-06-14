Get healthier and meet new people through Run This Town in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — When some of us work out, we like to get in a zone and start sweating with no interruptions.

But for others, going to the gym is a great way to get out of the house and meet new people.

That's exactly the idea behind an event happening in Kalamazoo this week called Run This Town. It's meant to get people working out while networking.

Armond Rashad and Fit Bella Vei

Run This Town, also known as “RTT” is back for its eighth year.

The free program is sponsored by Armond Rashad and Carmen James (Fit Bella Vei) and happens every Tuesday at 6 p.m. from June 7 through August 30 at Mayor Riverfront Park.

The weekly event starts with a brief networking period with music from DJ Chuck before a group warm-up and stretch, followed by a 2-mile walk or 3.1-mile run.

Organizers say Run This Town allows individuals to network and exercise at their own pace, whether walking, jogging, or running this town.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube