Gas prices could hit $4.80 a gallon this summer if the Strait of Hormuz stays closed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gas prices remain a major question mark this Memorial Day weekend as a deal between the U.S. and Iran remains up in the air.

GasBuddy forecasts that the average price of gas could reach $4.80 a gallon this summer if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed for a large portion of the season.

Royal Thai Navy via AP This image released by the Royal Thai Navy shows Thai cargo ship, Mayuree Naree, that was struck and set ablaze in the Strait of Hormuz Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

While many drivers are hoping for relief at the pump, there have been calls to suspend the federal gas tax, with others also calling on states to suspend their own gas taxes.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, here is what the elimination of both federal and state gas taxes would mean for prices in Michigan and surrounding states:

Michigan: $0.71 less per gallon

Illinois: $0.85 less per gallon

Ohio: $0.57 less per gallon

Indiana: $0.19 less per gallon

Suspending the taxes would come at a cost, however. According to past proposals, if Michigan were to suspend its gas tax for six months, the state would lose approximately $725 million to $750 million in revenue — money that funds transportation and infrastructure.

FOX 17 Gas Prices 5.26.26

The White House has signaled progress toward an end to the war, but the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.

Even when it does reopen, GasBuddy analyst Patrick DeHaan said it could take up to a year for gas prices to fully recover after the Strait of Hormuz reopens.

FOX 17 Gas Prices 5.26.26

As of early this morning, here is where gas prices stand county by county in West Michigan, according to GasBuddy — slightly lower than heading into the weekend:

Kent County: $4.70 per gallon

Muskegon County: $4.65 per gallon

Ottawa County: $4.58 per gallon

Kalamazoo County: $4.72 per gallon

FOX 17 Gas Prices 5.26.26

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