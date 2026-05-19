Gas prices are $1.50 higher this Memorial Day weekend, but relief may be on the way

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan drivers will pay more at the pump this Memorial Day weekend, but easing refinery issues could prevent prices from climbing further heading into the holiday.

Gas prices are about $1.50 higher/gallon than this time last year, according to GasBuddy. Based on an average fuel economy of 25 miles per gallon, according to the Department of Energy, that adds up quickly for drivers heading to popular holiday destinations.

Damian Dovarganes/AP Traffic congestion is experienced ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend on the U.S. Highway 101 in Los Angeles on Friday, May 23, 2025.

A round trip from Grand Rapids to Holland will cost an average of $3 to $4 more this year. A round trip from Grand Rapids to Traverse City will cost an average of nearly $17 more. Drivers heading out of state to Chicago will pay an average of nearly $22 more for a round trip compared to last year.

However, refinery issues that impacted the Midwest last week have largely been resolved, which could keep prices from spiking further.

"With those refineries restarting, the wholesale price of gasoline has dropped nicely. Retailers are starting to lower their prices, and if they don't lower them too quickly, we may get through the holiday week without seeing an increase. Prices may continue drifting down a couple of cents a day," Patrick said.

Matt Slocum/AP Holiday traffic travels on I-476 ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, Friday, May 28, 2021, in Springfield, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

While most drivers use regular unleaded, diesel drivers could see the most relief at the pump. A specific refinery's diesel unit was more impacted than its gasoline unit during last week's outages. Diesel prices are expected to return to the mid-$5 range, barring any additional outages.

"Now that that's behind us, diesel is going to see a lot more relief than gasoline, just because it's priced way higher," Patrick said.

FOX 17 GAS PRICES 5.19.26

For drivers traveling out of state, some of the cheapest places to fill up are in southwest Michigan, northwest Indiana, and the western Upper Peninsula.

Gas prices in West Michigan are slowly coming down ahead of Memorial Day weekend, with more than 39 million Americans expected to drive this holiday weekend, according to AAA.

FOX 17 GAS PRICES 5.19.26

Here is where gas prices stand county by county as of Tuesday morning, according to GasBuddy:

Kent County: $4.90 per gallon

Muskegon County: $4.84 per gallon

Ottawa County: $4.85 per gallon

Kalamazoo County: $4.91 per gallon

These prices are the most up-to-date averages for the entire county, so prices at your local station may differ.

GasBuddy predicts prices will continue to fall as the weekend approaches. If you can wait to fill up, that is your best bet to save some cash this weekend.

FOX 17 GAS PRICES 5.19.26

This story was reported onair by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

