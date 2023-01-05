Gain community, improvement, & accountability with SHE RUNS Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fitness, marathons, running and walking, or a physical challenge— if any of these fit your plans this winter, SHE RUNS Grand Rapids may be able to help.

The women's running group organizes meet ups where you can improve yourself— no matter your skill level or goals.

SHE RUNS Grand Rapids provides accountability and support, training schedules, and education. Through the years they've partnered with charities to help raise money and awareness for organizations like Girls on the Run West Michigan and YWCA West Central Michigan while providing safe and fun spaces for women to thrive.

If you're looking for the next challenge— or just need a way to connect while staying fit— head to their website to learn more!