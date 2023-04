HOLLAND, Mich. — Fustini's Oils & Vinegar is expanding their mission from what's on your table, to making sure healthy, flavorful food is an option at the community table.

Fustini's Cares is an effort they started in January, supporting organizations in the towns they serve.

For every sale, 1% of the profits go to places like Community Action House in Holland, Manna Food Project in Petoskey, and Food Gatherers in Ann Arbor.

You can find out more about the initiative here.