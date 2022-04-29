Watch
Full House Comedy presents comedian Chris Franjola

Franjola will be performing live on April 29 and April 30
Comedian Chris Franjola<br/><br/>
Posted at 8:03 AM, Apr 29, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Looking for a way to relax and have a laugh this weekend?

Comedian Chris Franjola is performing Friday and Saturday in West Michigan.

Franjola is a writer and comedian who can currently be heard co-hosting Heather McDonald’s podcast, Juicy Scoop.

Franjola is well known for being a writer and performer on E!’s hit show “Chelsea Lately" for 8 years. When he isn’t busy writing and acting, he’s performing stand-up on the road, headlining venues all over the country.

You can see Franjola live at Rockford Lanes on Friday, April 29, at 8 p.m. and on Saturday, April 30, at 7:30 p.m. at the Listening Room.

Click here for more details and tickets.

