Full-brand flip: How 1-day pop-up ‘Hotdog Mikey’ is helping kids

MUSKEGON, Mich. — For one day only, Hamburger Mikey is handing over the reigns and serving up hot dogs to help kids in West Michigan.

The pop-up happens at their location on 3rd St in Muskegon and helps support the Kids Food Basket mission to provide healthy sack meals to kids in need every day.

During the kitchen take-over, Grand Rapids Chop champion Chef Jeremy Paquin will cook up some creative (and classic) dogs for all to try.

Head over to “Hotdog” Mikey from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 23.

