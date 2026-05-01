From Tulip Time to Mother's Day fun: Check out these May events from the WMTA

HOLLAND, Mich — April showers have paid off—May is in full bloom. Holland, Michigan is celebrating with millions of tulips at the Tulip Time Festival, and there’s plenty more to check out this month.

FOX 17's Janice Allen spoke with Kathleen Schiefler, Materials & Marketing Coordinator for the West Michigan Tourist Association (WMTA), to get a rundown of May events.

Courtesy: WMTA

The following information is provided by the WMTA:

Holland Tulip Time, May 1-10th; Holland 8th Street Farmers Market, Opening May 13; 9:00 - 1:00 p.m. and Memorial Day Parade, May 25th, 9:30 a.m

There’s no better time to experience Holland than in May, when the city comes alive with the vibrant celebration of Holland Tulip Time. From concerts and traditional dance performances to guided walking tours, historical exhibits, a lively carnival, quilt show, and dazzling fireworks, there’s something happening around every corner.

Courtesy: WMTA

Be sure to check the full schedule online so you don’t miss a moment—including the colorful downtown parade.

Later in the month, Holland honors service and sacrifice with its Memorial Day Parade on May 25 at 9:30 a.m., followed by a moving ceremony of remembrance and music at Pilgrim Home Cemetery.

Courtesy: WMTA

And as spring hits its stride, the Holland Farmers Market returns outdoors every Wednesday and Saturday at the Holland Civic Center starting May 13.

Courtesy: WMTA

Featuring more than 75 local farmers and vendors, the market is filled with fresh, locally grown produce, ready-to-eat specialties, and baked goods that make every visit a feast for the senses.

Courtesy: WMTA

Motel Bear Lake Mother’s Day Weekend Art Retreat; May 8 & 9th

If you're looking for a lovely way to spend Mother’s Day weekend, in a quaint and wonderful location, while recharging your batteries and awakening your inner art spirit, look no further than Motel Bear Lake in Bear Lake, MI.

Courtesy: WMTA

On May 8th and 9th they are hosting a weekend art retreat which promises to be the perfect refresh to play, create and connect in a nostalgic, chill, retro-modern environment. The price includes either a King or Queen room, four guided creative sessions, and you’ll enjoy locally-sourced meals and snacks, all while being surrounded with a supportive and fun community.

Courtesy: WMTA default

ALEgan Beerfest at the Allegan County Fairgrounds; May 16, 2:00-8:00 p.m.

Get ready for a rockin’ good time as the ALEgan Beerfest returns to the Allegan County Fairgrounds on May 16 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. This 21-and-older event brings together some of West Michigan’s best craft breweries, along with live music, a DJ, raffles, great food, and a full afternoon of laid-back community fun.

Courtesy: WMTA

Grab your tickets early—presale admission is $45 and includes a special koozie. Day-of tickets are $60 and come with 10 drink tickets plus a commemorative tasting glass. Designated driver tickets are also available and include two tickets for non-alcoholic beverages. Bring your own chair, settle in, and enjoy an unforgettable day at the fairgrounds.

Courtesy: WMTA

Shout-out Events:

May 23 - Beer and Brat Festival Crystal Mountain; 3:00-8:00 p.m.

Now celebrating its 19th year! Enjoy live entertainment while sampling an enormous selection of Michigan's finest microbrews, meads, hard ciders, wine, liquor and gourmet brats from northwest Michigan markets.

Courtesy: WMTA

May 23 - County Wide Yard Sale; Historic Charlton Park; 9:00 a.m - 4:00 p.m.

Hastings, Michigan is home to Historic Charlton Park—a 310-acre destination filled with rich history and outdoor adventure. Visitors can step back in time while exploring preserved buildings and museum exhibits, enjoy seasonal events, or take advantage of scenic trails, hiking, and water activities like boating, fishing, and swimming on Thornapple Lake.

Courtesy: WMTA

On May 23, the park invites bargain hunters from across the region to its countywide yard sale, perfectly timed for spring cleaning season. From 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the grounds will transform into a shopper’s paradise packed with unique finds and great deals. Admission and parking are free, and those interested in becoming a vendor can reserve a booth for just $10.

Wine on the Water with Star of Saugatuck Boat Cruises; May 9th and May 30th

Set sail for a one-of-a-kind experience aboard the authentic sternwheel paddle boat, the Star of Saugatuck, where every cruise delivers breathtaking views and relaxing moments on the water. Choose from daytime outings or evening cruises, perfect for everything from laid-back sightseeing to romantic sunset escapes.

Courtesy: WMTA

Take in the scenery from the open-air upper deck or unwind in the comfort of the enclosed, climate-controlled lower level. And don’t miss the first Wine on the Water Cruises of the season on May 9th or May 30th—an ideal way to sip, savor, and learn about a variety of wines, or simply enjoy a cocktail and light bites from the full-service bar.

Courtesy: WMTA

To see more upcoming events, visit the West Michigan Tourist Association website.

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