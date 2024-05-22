Friend application: Hospice of Michigan is looking to fill unique roles

What you offer: Compassion, humor, dedication, ability to play well with others

What Hospice of Michigan offers: Rewarding, impactful relationships

Volunteers for Hospice of Michigan are not medical caregivers or therapists, though they provide the most vital service: companionship.

In fact, the role is so important it’s the only thing asked of them.

“During a patient visit, you have no responsibilities except to be a friend.” Explains volunteer, Sandy Hines.

The not-for-profit needs individuals to help families in Muskegon, Big Rapids, Whitehall, Newaygo, Fremont and surrounding communities

Duties: Brighten days, play, kick back and watch a game, sift through pictures while reliving adventures, talk about the kids or grandkids, write cards, bring a pet or musical instrument, or share a hobby— give someone the gift of time.

Make no mistake, you will make a difference here. Volunteers give caregivers much-needed time off where they can recharge and refocus, before providing round-the-clock care for a loved one or patient at the end of their life. And they give Hospice patients an immeasurable boost to mental health, which is known to improve physical well-being.

It also helps make the proverbial village we all say it takes into a reality.

“Hospice is a movement of neighbors helping neighbors,” said Lauren Becker-Barkman, Hospice of Michigan volunteer program manager. “Not only will you help foster community connections, but you’ll also help provide compassionate social support for individuals at end of life.”

And the compensation?

“I can’t tell you what interesting people you meet, and stories you hear, through hospice volunteering,” remarked Hines, looking back on her 18 years of volunteering with Hospice.

No experience necessary. Volunteers are 18+, must agree to fingerprinting, and pass a background check and orientation.

If you’ve experienced a recent loss, Hospice of Michigan asks you to wait 1 year to allow for the processing of grief.

How to Apply: Reach out to Lauren Becker-Barkman at 616-250-9110 or lebecker-barkman@hom.org or click here to learn more.