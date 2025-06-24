'Frida's Fireworks': book helps children learn how to handle big emotions

A new book is hoping to help provide children with the tools to learn about the importance of mental health.

Priority Health is presenting "Frida's Fireworks", co-authored by Charletta Dennis, MD, Medical Director of Behavioral Health at Priority Health, and Dr. Nikki Brown, Executive Director of Canines for Change.

It focuses on 5-year-old Frida as she navigates emotions like nervousness and fear as she begins kindergarten, and learns about self-regulation. She also has help from Scout, the facility dog at her elementary school, who helps students feel calm and less alone. The book is meant to help teach children techniques to handle anxiety and stress.

The book is printed and English and Spanish. You can check out a digital version, as well as more helpful tools, here.

