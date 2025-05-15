Free two-day event connects African immigrant community with mental health & wellness resources

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — the organization 'A Glimpse of Africa' is announcing details about a free event happening the weekend of May 17th & 18th, providing mental health resources and community building activities for the African immigrant community. The African Community Mental Health & Wellness Fair is happening at Whistlestop Park at 2120 76th Street SW in Byron Center, With the Event program happening from noon to 6:00 PM each day. The fair is also offering community members a chance to participate in a community Soccer Program from 8:30 AM to 6:00 PM on the same days as the fair.

Fox 17's Janice Allen spoke with Fridah Kanini & Christian Mbarushimana from A Glimpse Of Africa, to learn more about the program and the importance of mental health awareness in the immigrant community.

To learn more about the fair & A Glimpse Of Africa, click here.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube