Free event offering tax prep help that won't break the bank

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It’s income tax season! Yay!

(Read that with as much or as little sarcasm/excitement as you choose.)

It’s often an intimidating process and —if you need some help— it can be expensive. But it doesn’t have to be.

You might be able to take advantage of VITA – or Volunteer Income Tax Assistance!

The United Way of South Central Michigan is hosting a free event on Show Me the Money Day, January 29.

From 9-5 p.m., households making less than $64K/year will have access to a team of IRS trained and certified volunteers, ready to get the most out of their returns.

Once your forms are filled out and your questions are answered, the return process can take as little as a few days.

Last year the VITA program helped 3,400 households— putting $5.6M back into the pockets of individuals and families.

Just call 211 to set up an appointment. Make sure you have your financial documents, receipts for any write-offs like donations or job expenses, and any other documents they may ask for.

The event is in Father Bart’s Hall at St. Mary’s Church in Kalamazoo.

Walk-ins are welcome, but they’re expecting to fill up fast, so expect to wait.

Still have questions? Call 877-337-1780.