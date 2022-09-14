Watch Now
FOX 17 Welcomes Dr. Diana Bitner for guest segments on women's health

Posted at 9:12 AM, Sep 14, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dr. Diana Bitner will be joining the FOX 17 Morning News to talk about women's health.

A mother of 3, Bitner is an OB/GYN with 25 years of experience, as well as the Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder of True. Women's Health in Grand Rapids.

She graduated from Wayne State University after doing her undergrad studies at Central Michigan University and grew up in Grand Haven.

During her segments, we'll talk everything from healthy habits, to what to watch out for as you age, to how to advocate for yourself when seeking medical care.

Bitner tells us she's excited to use her experience and education to help empower women to lead healthier lives.

