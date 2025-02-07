FOX 17 to debut big game ad during Super Bowl LIX

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 is home to Super Bowl LIX and this year we're also getting into the fun of a big game ad too.

Keep your eyes open during the game this Sunday to catch the FOX 17 Morning Show crew as they try out a new member.

Who will it be? You'll have to watch on February 9 to find out.

The Super Bowl airs on FOX 17 with coverage starting at 11 a.m. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Scripps Super Bowl LIX airs on FOX 17 at 6:30 p.m. on February 9, 2025.

