Fowling, costumes and more to help keep kids moving

Renew Mobility — formerly Alternatives in Motion— invites you to Fowling to Keep 'em Rolling to help support their mission to keep kids in need of mobility equipment.

Wednesday, October 26th, the organization will host a costume contest, bowling pin painting, and much more at Fowling Warehouse!

Their Pediatric Mobility equipment program has helped over 250 clients be able to join in the fun of being a kid last year alone. The program supports kids ages 12 months- to 18 years-old.

Join them from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for giveaways, pizza, and —of course— fowling!

Tickets are $25 for individuals or $100 for a team of 4.100% of funds go towards funding equipment for kids.

To register, or find out how you can help give kids the gift of movement— head to their website.