Fowling and bringing smiles to kids' faces; what more can you ask for?

Renew Mobility is hosting its 3rd annual fundraiser to support pediatric mobility services
Posted at 12:22 PM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 12:22:11-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Can you help kids and families with mobility issues?

Yes

Can you enjoy an evening of fowling, pizza, and competition— maybe win a few prizes while you do it?

Also yes

Fowling to Keep ‘em Rolling happens October 25!

You or a team of up to 4 can sign up to compete for $25/person and every dollar goes to help the growing Renew Mobility Pediatric Mobility Program

It’s been operational for 2 years and already doubled in size, giving kids and families access to everyday adventures, vacations, and a whole world they otherwise wouldn’t know.

Bring on our spookiest or kookiest, because the best costume of the night is taking home a prize!

And did we mention the kids painted bowling pins for the awards? You have to see their work.

Fowling to Keep Em Rolling - Painted Trophy

Best trophies out there!

Come to the Fowling Warehouse in Grand Rapids for a night out these families won’t soon forget.

Registration for your team starts at 5:30 p.m.— but you have to sign up in advance. Competition goes 6-8 p.m.

