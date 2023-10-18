Fowling and bringing smiles to kids' faces; what more can you ask for?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Can you help kids and families with mobility issues?

Yes

Can you enjoy an evening of fowling, pizza, and competition— maybe win a few prizes while you do it?

Also yes

Renew Mobility

Fowling to Keep ‘em Rolling happens October 25!

You or a team of up to 4 can sign up to compete for $25/person and every dollar goes to help the growing Renew Mobility Pediatric Mobility Program

It’s been operational for 2 years and already doubled in size, giving kids and families access to everyday adventures, vacations, and a whole world they otherwise wouldn’t know.

Bring on our spookiest or kookiest, because the best costume of the night is taking home a prize!

And did we mention the kids painted bowling pins for the awards? You have to see their work.

Renew Mobility

Best trophies out there!

Come to the Fowling Warehouse in Grand Rapids for a night out these families won’t soon forget.

Registration for your team starts at 5:30 p.m.— but you have to sign up in advance. Competition goes 6-8 p.m.