Four restaurants bring unique takes on cuisine to Restaurant Week Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thursday’s Restaurant Week Grand Rapids feature is a quadruple helping of delicious!
Essence Restaurant Group put forth all 4 of their establishments for Restaurant Week Grand Rapids.
Lucy’s, The Green Well, Grove, and Bistro Bella Vita each bring something unique to their respective tables.
Bistro Bella Vita
3-Course Prix Fixe Menu delights the sense with tastes inspired by modern French and Italian cuisine
Grove
A Taste of Grove: 3 courses of your choice for $42
Lucy’s
Farm freshness awaits you in Creston with a 3-course dinner featuring selections from their new menu for $35
The Green Well
Select lunch and dinner menu options make up your 3-course meal for $35
Each restaurant offers a unique take on intentional menus and sources to expand your dining experience.
Try one or all 4 before Restaurant Week Grand Rapids ends November 11!