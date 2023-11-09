Watch Now
Four restaurants bring unique takes on cuisine to Restaurant Week Grand Rapids

Posted at 7:10 AM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 07:10:11-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thursday’s Restaurant Week Grand Rapids feature is a quadruple helping of delicious!

Essence Restaurant Group put forth all 4 of their establishments for Restaurant Week Grand Rapids.

Lucy’s, The Green Well, Grove, and Bistro Bella Vita each bring something unique to their respective tables.

Bistro Bella Vita

3-Course Prix Fixe Menu delights the sense with tastes inspired by modern French and Italian cuisine

Grove

A Taste of Grove: 3 courses of your choice for $42

Lucy's

Farm freshness awaits you in Creston with a 3-course dinner featuring selections from their new menu for $35

The Green Well

Select lunch and dinner menu options make up your 3-course meal for $35

Each restaurant offers a unique take on intentional menus and sources to expand your dining experience.

Try one or all 4 before Restaurant Week Grand Rapids ends November 11!

