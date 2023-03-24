Founders Crafted in Michigan Series collaborates with Cellar Door Artisan Preserves

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Taproom Exclusive!

Founders Brewing Company is teaming up with Cellar Door Artisan Preserves to create Jambassador—a sweet, tart, and spicy blueberry ginger beer sure to remind us of spring—even if the weather doesn’t.

It’s part of the Crafted in Michigan collaboration—a quarterly series Founders does with local contributors to bring awareness to crafters, even those outside the beer industry.

Cellar Door is a woman-owned company that uses Michigan-grown fruits and ingredients in its jams, giving you the perfect taste of just what our state has to offer.

Along with Jambassador, Cellar Door will be on hand with jams and food offerings inspired by their recipes.

This limited release starts at noon Friday and lasts until the last keg is dry, so get yours while you can!