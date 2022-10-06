Foster care, adoption advocate coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Peter Mutabazi knows firsthand how one person can make a big difference in the life of a child.

Growing up in an abusive home— then later as a teen on the streets in Uganda— he remembers it was the kindness of one stranger that put him on the path to success and self-assurance.

Now, living in Charlotte, NC, Mutabazi is an adoptive father who's fostered more than 25 kids. He advocates for foster car youth and adoption, writing a book on both.

Mutabazi is on tour speaking about his latest book, Now I am Known: How a Street Kid Turned Foster Dad Found Acceptance and True Worth.

He stopped by the studio ahead of his Grand Rapids book signings, telling us his passion for inspiring communities to help vulnerable children.

His corporation, Now I am Known, supplies resources to help children reach their full potential in life.

You can see Mutabazi Thursday October 6th at 6:30 p.m. at South Harbor Church in Byron Center, then again at Baker Book House in Grand Rapids at 7 p.m. Friday October 7th.