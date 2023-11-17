Need for teen adoptions rising in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Every few weeks, FOX 17 introduces you to a teen living in the foster care system in hopes there's a family out there that would want to welcome them in.

As we approach National Adoption Day, we are highlighting the thousands of kids still looking to be part of a family permanently in Michigan— especially older children.

"There's a misconception that once they turn 18, they're adults now and they don't need parents, but that's not true" Adoption Resource Consultant, Jenna Mannor explained. "A family is forever, no matter how old you are."

As of 2022, 11,369 kids were in the Michigan foster care system, an increase of nearly 2,000 from the year before according to Imprint Michigan. For the last five years, there's been a steady decline in certified foster homes. More kids and fewer homes have made the path home for these kids even more bleak, especially for the older population of foster care children.

The Miller family out of Port Huron recently made the life-changing decision to adopt another child.

"The kids were so excited when we told her that she didn't have to ever meet a new family again," Mom Britney Miller said.

In her short life, 12-year-old Lear has lived in 17 different foster homes and this news brought her big smiles.

Her moms, Jessica and Britney Miller are not new to adoption. Leah is their fourth adopted child and their ages range from 8 to 21.

Like Leah, so many older kids are waiting to get adopted, but the number of teens finding their forever homes is trending down. The Millers admit adopting an older child can be challenging as these kids are navigating years of trauma, but say providing that love and security is so worth it in the long run.

"Just to be that final home for her and to give her what she needs for the rest of her life, it's very overwhelming," Mom Jessica Miller said.

"Knowing everything she's gone through and all the places she's been and to finally have like an end to that is such a big deal for her."

If you’re ready to explore adoption, click here for more about Orchards Children's Services. You can also call 1-855-694-7301.