'It would make me very happy that I got another chance': Meet Zackary on his quest to find his Forever Home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — "It’s the main card you use to control your creature," 17-year-old Zackary explains as he gives me a crash course on Magic: The Gathering.

"If it’s shiny, it's a commander,r and that one's a really special one," Zackary said.

I was immediately impressed by Zackary's knowledge of the game, even if it went over my head. I learned quickly that I would not be much competition for this serious gamer.

"My computer programming teacher wants me to join eSports, which is basically playing video games for sport," Zackary said. "I have to talk to the placement that I’m at because they would have to pick me up."

While life in the foster care system has limitations, he hopes the wait for the right family will be well worth it.

He's been close before, but circumstances outside of his control forced him back into the foster care system.

"It was tough when I had to hear I had to leave," Zackary said. "I'm built for tough situations."

He hopes to take that mentality to the military.

"I have a history in my family that most of us go to the military," Zackary said.

And while he's built tough, his general demeanor is anything but.

"I’m very I'm just very nice to be around," Zackary said.

I can certainly vouch for that claim as we had a blast gaming and exploring the House of Rules in Grand Rapids.

If Zackary had superpowers like the characters in Magic: The Gathering, he'd be living with younger siblings on the beach.

"I always dreamed of having a five-bedroom house so my cousins can move in," Zackary said.

No matter where his next house is, he says the family that he gets to call his own will make it feel like home.

"It would make me feel very happy that I got another chance," Zackary said.

If you're ready to take the next step and give a foster child like Zackary a loving foundation for life, contact Orchards Children's Services.

