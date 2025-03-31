'I would really love loyalty and honesty'- Meet Shantea, a 15-year-old artist looking for a Forever Home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At just 15, Shantea is carving out her path as an aspiring artist and actress while learning three languages. However, her greatest ambition is finding a Forever Home.

Shantea shared her thoughts on her dreams during a session at Painting with a Twist on Alpine Avenue.

“I’m like trying to do a wavy… Yea, I can see you have a signature. It’s a very cool style,” she said, emphasizing that she isn't pursuing perfection but rather authenticity in her art.

As she paints, Shantea describes her process as therapeutic.

“It’s kind of like journaling… when you write down something, it like, relieves everything. That’s kind of what art is for me,” she explained. “It helps me, like, vent out my emotions. Sometimes it's like a stress reliever."

Each artwork reflects her mood, showcasing her diverse interests. “I do street art, I do nature art, I do anime art, I do like this, AI kind of art. I like to mix paints together,” she shared.

Today, she is creating a star-filled night sky while dreaming of one day starring in her own movie. “I want to be the one who lives, and I can escape and tell the whole story,” Shantea said.

In addition to her acting aspirations, Shantea is also dedicated to learning Japanese. “I’m so in love with Japanese culture. It’s like I always want, I just want to be in Japan. I just want to live there. It’s just my dream,” she expressed.

But beyond her artistic endeavors, Shantea yearns for a family to welcome her into their home. “I think that would really mean a lot to me, like, it means, like, the whole world, if the family would do that for me,” she reflected.

While her art may be elaborate, her hopes for a family are simple. “I would really love loyalty and honesty,” she said, identifying key qualities she believes would help her live out her best self.

As she completes her artwork, Shantea remains hopeful for the future—dreaming of creating new memories with her Forever Family.

If you're ready to take the next step and give a foster child like Shantea a loving foundation for life, contact Orchards Children's Services.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

