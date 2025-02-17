'I want love from a family too': Meet Zackry looking for his Forever Home

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Give 11-year-old Zach a microphone, and he'll handle this report himself.

"We are going bowling today, and if you guys see in the background, we have a bowling alley behind us," 11-year-old Zach said for his audience of two, AKA our photographer and myself.

FOX 17 FOREVER HOME: Meet 11-year-old Zackry



But before we throw down atStation 300 in Grandville, we've got to find the perfect ball.

"Oh, this one works," Zach said finding the perfect orange eight-pound ball.

And you can't start filling out the frames without proper hydration, Zach chugging his water before stepping onto the lane.

"Wish me luck," Zach said.

He doesn't need it though, stepping up to bowl with a lot of confidence for his small frame.

Bowling isn't his only hobby though.

"I like building, playing, swimming, dancing, flying," Zach said.

"I don't like to fly because I can't fly, but I wish I could fly."

The pins were flying though as Zach had his sights set on a strike.

Something else Zach has his sights set on is his own family.

"Then they could protect me from bigger kids," Zach said.

He'd love a big brother or sister to take him under their wing. In return, he'd show them how to tap into their artistic side, just like him.

"I've been just working on clay," Zach.

"I was helping my art teacher with getting some handle strips done yesterday morning."

By nature, he's a helper but says he could use some help finding a family.

"I want love from a family too, because I know that a family could love me, and that's what families are supposed to do, Zach said.

Scoring a family would beat any strike or spare he makes.

If you're ready to take the next step and give a foster child like Zach a loving foundation for life, contact Orchards Children's Services .