GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 17-year-old Victoria had one request on our visit to Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park.

“I want to see a giraffe, but I want to see it like up close,” Victoria said.

Well Victoria got to do just that, feeding the giraffes lettuce on the grounds.

FOX 17 Forever Home: Meet Victoria!



“Did you see its tongue?” Victoria said.

And this animal lover is getting her fix today feeling all sorts of furry friends and hungry friends at that.

It’s safe to say Victoria is in her element, not hard to believe one day she dreams of taking care of her own animals.

“Maybe someday in the future, I might own a small farm,” Victoria said.

Tending a small farm is just one of many big aspirations this teen has for her future, already plugging away at one of her goals.

“I'm like writing my own book just about my life,” Victoria said.

Her life hasn’t been easy and penning her hardships has been healing.

“I can get things out that I can't get out to like people, So it's just, like, a good way to, kind of, like, brain dump,” Victoria said.

She hopes her journey may provide hope to other kids dealing with hardship.

“I really want to help kids who don't know how to express what's happening to them,” Victoria said. “That's actually why I'm writing a book.”

Victoria says she’s had to push through a lot on her own, and would love to have a family by her side as she enters adulthood.

“I'm just looking for a family that can help me with life like driving,” Victoria said.

A forever home with support, encouragement and love, just like the love she’s giving these animals.

If you're ready to take the next step and give a foster child like Victoria a loving foundation for life, reach out to Orchards Children's Services.

