Forever Home: Meet Tyler

Everyone needs a home, a family, a place where they can find love and security.

Yet there are so many young people who don't have that.

That's why we try to introduce you to these special kids and teens, sharing their stories and hopefully making connections in Forever Home.

Today we meet Tyler. He’s hoping to share his love for furry friends with his future family.

It doesn't matter where Tyler goes, the animals swarm.

Maybe it's his gentle demeanor or the hay in his hand, but either way, it wasn't when he told us he likes animals.

“I liked the horse because they came right up to me,” said Tyler.

The love is mutual, which will come in handy for this future zookeeper.

Every turn at the Critter Barn in Zeeland had him oohing and aahing.

What does he like about animals? “That they are loyal.”

Tyler promises to be loyal to his next family and can't wait to share his love for furry friends.

“I would like a family that's kind that won't get mad over a little stuff. And a family that has animals," said Tyler.

Outside of animals, you better prepare to laugh. Tyler's sense of humor had us laughing on our visit.

“The food I like are without vegetables because I cannot stand the taste of vegetables or fruit most of the time,” Tyler told us.

Chicken alfredo, without veggies of course, is his favorite, but it's the company around the dinner table that he really longs for.

If you would like to learn more about Gabe, the adoption process or just becoming a foster or even a mentor, head to orchards.org.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube