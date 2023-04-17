FOREVER HOME: Meet Taivion!

KENTWOOD, Mich. — When you pin a sub-par 5'10 athlete with someone well acquainted with the sport of basketball, it was no surprise the match-up on the court between Taivion and I didn't go in my favor.

When Taivion and I met up for our Forever Home feature, we turned back the time playing a classic game of horse, something we both used to play in our elementary school years.

While I pulled out some of my elementary school tricks just to score a basket, Taivion took inspiration from someone a bit more impressive.

His favorite player is Steph Curry, and he sunk his famous half court shot.

It's not just Curry's on-court antics that makes Taivion a super fan.

"One year he actually did this thing for kids in the foster case system, actually buying them shoes and introduced himself to them," 16-year-old Taivion said.

Taivion is described as a gentle giant, tall in stature, but his compassion for others is what really stands out.

If he doesn't take his talents to his favorite teams, the Washington Warriors or the Seattle Seahawks, he feels like he could have an impact in the courtroom.

"I feel like if I'm a lawyer, I can help people because I got the help when people wanted to help me.

If you’re ready to explore adoption, click here for more about Orchards Children's Services. You can also call 1-855-694-7301