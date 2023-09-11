FOREVER HOME: Meet Sam!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The making of a charcuterie board is no easy task, but when you’ve got the experts from Graze Craze in Ada you'll get all the encouragement you need to make an eye-catching appetizer.

But it was Sam’s bright personality that put this meat and cheese platter to the next level.

Sam is 16 and loves being in the kitchen baking and cooking. But when they’re not whipping up a tasty treat, they’re making crafts for their aides and friends.

“I make bracelets like string bracelets,” Sam said. “I make rubber band bracelets for my friends and aids.”

And they’d love to make them for their future siblings.

“Yeah, like I can laugh with and tell jokes with them,” Sam said.

FOX 17 Sam is looking for their Forever Home

And while they love to show off their fun side, it’s their intuitive nature to those around them that drives them to one day pursue a career as a psychiatrist.

“Nobody was there for me when I was younger, so I want to be there for somebody,” Sam said.

They yearn for a family to call their own. A family to travel with and a family that won’t leave their side.

Sam is loyal and looks for that in return in their forever home. Their bright personality lit up the room as they put the finishing touches on this charcuterie board.

Sam will fill any lucky home willing to call them their own with the same joy.

If you’re ready to explore adoption, click here for more about Orchards Children's Services. You can also call 1-855-694-7301.