FOREVER HOME: Meet Roxanne!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The tire swing was definitely the highlight for 16-year-old Roxanne on our visit to Krupp Farms in Comstock Park.

So much so, we decided to do our interview from that very spot.

Roxanne was quick to give me the lowdown on what to order at Burger King, her favorite restaurant.

FOX 17 Roxanne is 16 and looking for her forever home.

“I get the Whopper with curly fries, and Sprite,” Roxanne said.

And for a quick pick me up in the mornings?

“A chocolate mocha latte with caramel on top,” Roxanne said.

I can get on board with all her choices, especially her favorite hobby camping.

“I would rather go into a tent than a camper because it’s more adventurous,” Roxanne said.

Camping allows her to unplug, enjoying mother nature by a fire. She loves the way a bonfire brings people together.

“I like to be around people,” She said.

“I love having people around me.”

Roxanne hasn’t always had consistent people in her life. She left her home when she was young and has bounced between foster homes since. It’s why connecting with people on a deeper level means even more to her.

“Getting into people's minds, like telling what their trauma is, is how they can learn from their mistakes,” Roxanne said.

It’s that perspective that has inspired her to pursue a career as a therapist.

“I have trauma and I want to help people that did bad things because they can change it,” Roxanne said.

But before she furthers her education, she’d love to have a permanent family by her side during her remaining teen years and would love to be a big sis.

And there’s no doubt, no matter the home, there will be no shortage of laughs.

If you’re ready to explore adoption, click here for more about Orchards Children's Services. You can also call 1-855-694-7301.

