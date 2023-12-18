FOREVER HOME: Meet Raymond!

Raymond kept his eyes on the prize as he carefully maneuvered the claw.

And it pays off— You should’ve been there for the disbelief as he scored two prizes at once from the claw machine.

A teen in the foster care system, Raymond was all-in as soon as we entered the arcade at Rebounderz in Jenison. It's no surprise because his two loves are arcades and basketball as he proudly tells us.

He's soft-spoken- but don't let it fool you- he's here to have fun and to win.

And one day Raymond hopes to channel his energy to help others.

“I want to become a police or sheriff to protect people,” Raymond explains.

That's no surprise to his aid, Madison who has seen firsthand how he likes to surround himself with others.

“Raymond is amazing. He is funny. One of my favorite things about Raymond is that he's his biggest advocate,” Madison told FOX 17. “I always know what he's feeling and what he wants, because he'll just tell me.”

And what he wants for Christmas is clear—

“iPhone 15 to make me look rich.” He hopes.

But even more important to him is a family— specifically a little sister something that he's always wanted.

He has siblings too that he'd love to remain close with.

“One thing he shared with me about a family is that he wants a family that will allow him to see his siblings and his mentors because the people that he's made connections with are really important to him,” Madison said.

And it's those connections that promise future ones will be just as meaningful.

If you’re interested in giving Raymond a loving home and family, contact Orchards Children’s Services.