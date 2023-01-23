FOREVER HOME: Meet Noah

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Noah had us laughing hard at our trip to Pinball Land in Rockford.

When he wasn’t laughing, he was focused. Two laps into our motocross race and I was already getting schooled.

He classifies himself as a gamer and likes all the big names out right now.

But like the classic arcade games we’re playing today, he prefers the classics when he’s shuffling on Spotify.

“I like old school and rap,” 12-year-old Noah said. “And I like Michael Jackson,”

Beat It is his go to Michael Jackson song, but his favorite song of all time?

“I like Total Eclipse of the Heart,” Noah said.

It holds a special place in his heart and for good reason.

“I just liked the fact that it talks about needing someone more than ever, and I feel like I will need a family more than ever,” Noah said.

The lyrics strike a chord in Noah. He admits he can feel lonely and says a family would fill a void in his life no video game, no victory could.

His forever home doesn't need to have a lot of frills, just a place filled with love.

If you're interested in meeting Noah, or talk about fostering or adoption, click here.