Forever Home: Meet Manny!

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Through our Forever Home series, FOX 17 tries to help kids and teens find a loving home by sharing their stories.

We’d like to introduce you to Manny, a 14-year-old ready to make his mark on the restaurant industry.

To get to know Manny we got our hands dirt at the 48th Street Kitchen in Kentwood, where this future chef made our team a culinary classic; chocolate chip cookies!

Manny is looking for his forever kitchen—and a family to go with it.

Like too many kids his age, he’s looking for love and security; a platform to launch his future.

He’s confident in the kitchen and hopes to run his own one day.

“My nickname is Manny—I will name it Manny’s Spaghetti Restaurant,” he tells us.

The idea has a nice ring to it, especially since his favorite foods are spaghetti and coney dogs.

His recipe for family is simple; all it takes is quality time. If you can’t spend every waking moment in the kitchen—playing outside is just fine.

“I want to do what’s best for my family and try to help them.” Says Manny.

If the cookies are any indication of Manny’s future success, there will be lines out the door.

When you’re ready to adopt—or find out more about the process— visit the Orchards Children's Services website.