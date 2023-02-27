FOREVER HOME: Meet Mallory

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Every week, we introduce you to a child or teen living in the foster care system in hopes there might be a family looking to love this child as their own.

This week, we met with artsy 15-year-old Mallory who can’t wait to find her permanent family.

We met Mallory at Pour-D Art Studio in Rockford. Mallory says art makes her feel right at home, and that was evident from the start.

With her amazing eye for color, the canvas quickly comes to life.

We tried something called pour painting. It was Mallory’s first time trying it, but I don’t think it will be her last.

She’s got a lot of hobbies outside of art, too.

“I like to draw, to play basketball, soccer, and I like to watch movies,” Mallory said.

She was quick to tell me Home Alone was her favorite movie.

A perfect night includes her favorite movie and her favorite pizza; Pizza Hut.

But don’t ask her to choose her favorite topping.

“That’s too hard,” she told me laughing.

Mallory is the youngest of five siblings. She loves her brothers and sisters and wouldn’t mind more siblings.

Quality time is big for this sweet and soft-spoken teen.

It doesn’t matter the activity; she just loves a space to share an easy laugh. Her quick wit and dry sense of humor are sure to make any lucky family feel complete.

If you’re ready to explore adoption, click here for more.