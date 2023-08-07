Forever Home: Meet Liliana

WYOMING, Mich. — In our ongoing segment, Forever Home, we’d like to introduce you to Liliana – a 15-year-old bookworm ready to share her passion for reading with a family.

Among the thousands of books at Kent District Library in Wyoming — there weren’t many in the young adult section — that Liliana wasn’t interested in.

Her love for reading started at a young age — but she quickly narrowed it down to what genres she likes.

“Mostly just like thriller and romance, but I do like a couple of other ones.” Liliana told FOX 17 she definitely has a favorite, though. “There’s this one book called ‘We Set the Dark on Fire’, and it’s about a dystopian government.”

Liliana also draws Manga, likes arts and crafts — and most recently — has started writing her own novel.

“Well, there was a few ideas. I think the one that I got far in was a book about an assassin and the person they were supposed to assassinate,” she described. “They ended up falling in love. It was called ‘Deadly Desires’.”

While she’s only in 9th grade, she’s already looking towards her future – wanting to become a nurse or a therapist.

“Well I really, I want to work with teenagers with therapy and stuff. I want to work with them because I have been there before,” she explained. “Well, I still am there, and I know what it’s like. I want them to know that they are not alone.”

Providing them support is something she says is important — and a theme that translates into what she’s looking for in a forever family.

“I’m looking for just someone who can be patient with me and work with me. Someone who can kind of understand what I’m going through and someone who can love me for me, you know? Just someone or some people who just can accept me,” Liliana said, adding she hopes for a family who loves her like she loves her sisters.

“I love them so much, and they are my motivation, so I just want to let them know I’m doing good, and I hope they keep pushing through because they’re worth it.”

Everyone needs a home, a family, and a place where they can find love and security.

Yet, there are so many young children and teens still searching for their place. If you would like to meet Liliana or start the adoption process, get a hold of Orchards Children’s Services to learn more.