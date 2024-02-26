FOREVER HOME: Meet Liam!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lots of laughs this morning at Kidz Indoor Playground in Kentwood as foster mom Emily and her foster son Liam waste no time jumping in on the fun.

Before our cameras even started rolling,it was evident that these two share a special relationship.

“He's an incredible kid,” Liam’s foster mom, Emily Plaggemeyer said.

FOX 17 Liam is seven years old and looking for his Forever home

Those were the first words to come out of Emily's mouth when describing Liam, and she’s not his only adoring fan.

“Him being in our home has been over the top good for him and for my kids,” Emily said.

Liam may not have a lot to say, but he’ll keep you entertained and moving.

“He's got a sense of humor that's infectious,” Emily said.

FOX 17 Liam is seven years old and looking for his Forever home

“He loves to go on adventures and he's very easygoing.”

Emily says any family that loves being outside would be a perfect fit for Liam. He’s happiest with the simple joys in life, outside.

“He's incredibly sweet, affectionate,” Emily said.

“It's hard not to fall in love with him.”

He’s a busy body with a big heart and a big appetite.

“He loves almost any and all food,” Emily said.

FOX 17 Liam is seven years old and looking for his Forever home

“Chicken nuggets are his favorite with fries.”

He also craves comradery and his bond with his blood brother proves he’s got a lot of love to give to any future siblings.

“They love to see each other when they get together,”

If you’re ready to explore adoption, click here for more about Orchards Children's Services. You can also call 1-855-694-7301.

