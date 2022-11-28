FOREVER HOME: Meet Kaylee

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s been a minute since I sat down with a number two pencil and some good ol’ scratch paper. But when I met up with 14-year-old Kaylee, it was the perfect opportunity to dust off the doodling skills.

Kaylee loves to draw and takes inspiration from what she sees in nature- Mainly horses and flowers. On the day we met, she was gracious enough to give me a crash course. First, we drew a flower, and then we got fanciful, sketching a unicorn cat.

Kaylee hopes her creativity could land her a job as an artist down the road.

Horses are also close to her heart. They remind her of her mom.

“I really want to work with horses, being like a horse trainer, Kaylee said.

“It's something I've wanted to do for like my whole life.”

While she has her sights set on a career in art, it’s science she enjoys in her eighth year of school.

“We're learning about how cells help your body, and it’s really cool,” Kaylee said.

She also loves meeting new people. When we spoke about family, she said the more the merrier.

I’d like them to be nice and loving,” Kaylee said.

“And maybe believe in God because I believe in God a lot.”

She can’t wait to celebrate the holidays with a family, so it was only fitting we finished off our drawing session, by penciling a Christmas tree.

The simple pleasures bring a smile to Kaylee. A contagious laugh, any family would be lucky to experience.

If you would like to learn more about Kaylee, the adoption process or just becoming a foster or even a mentor, head to orchards.org.

