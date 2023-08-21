FOREVER HOME: Meet Kakashi

WALKER, Mich. — 12-year-old Kakashi has Altitude trampoline park all to himself.

There's more than a few dozen trampolines to jump on or lounge on as was his preference on this day.

“He's a very active guy, but for whatever reason, he likes to chill on the trampoline a lot,” foster care parent Rachel Dyer said.

But he doesn’t have to say much for his foster mom Rachel to know he is in his element.

“He definitely gets giggly and he gets very floppy and claps and gets very excited,” Rachel said.

Kakashi is mostly non verbal, but his foster mom says he doesn’t need words to show his sweet side.

“He is cuddly, he’s helpful, and he’s fun,” Rachel said.

Rachel says he’s proudest when lending a helping hand, and has a unique obsession.

“Like everybody in our neighborhood probably recognizes him because when we go for walks, he always brings a flag,” Rachel said. “So he's just the flag boy."

His pirate flag is his favorite. He doesn’t go many places without it, proudly waving it high in the sky or out of the car window.

Rachel has taken care of Kakashi now for about four years and appreciates the bond these two have built.

“He’s a little slow to warm up to people, but once he gets to know people he’s very affectionate and very loving,” Rachel said.

Kakashi is active and would best be in a home with someone that can foster his love for the great outdoors, is patient while adjusting to any communication hurdles, and loves to spend time in the water.

Rachel says the work to learn Kakashi’s needs is worth it as the 12-year-old has a lot of love to give despite his challenges.

“He is very sweet, loving, and caring,” Rachel said.

If you’re ready to explore adoption, click here for more about Orchards Children's Services. You can also call 1-855-694-7301.